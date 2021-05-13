Lancaster man rang police to tell them he was going to 'blow up people who had robbed him'

Barry Clifford Lloyd, 62, of Torrisholme Road, Lancaster, made a 999 call to police on April 10 last year to voice the threats at an address of "people he has had dealings with in the past."

Prosecuting, Beth Pilling, said: "The 999 call was made at 11.40pm detailing he was going to 'blow up the tw**s that robbed him five years ago'."

"He was asked where he was and gave an address, but soon indicated he was returning home. "

Crown Court

Officers went to his home and found him walking the streets,

Preston Crown Court heard he had not done anything but was found in possession of a knife, lighter fluid and aerosol as well as a screwdriver

He gave a no comment interview but later pleaded guilty to possessing a red handled lock knife, and having lighter fluid and an aerosol can intending to unlawfully cause damage.

Lloyd has 15 convictions for 20 offences, including an offensive weapon offence involving him having a truncheon outside a nightclub in 2017, and now falls foul of a mandatory six month jail term for committing further weapon related offences.

However, his defence lawyer said his mental health issues were now under control and urged the judge to consider suspending his sentence.

He added: "It's apparent he was in some way manic.

Imposing a two year community order with a mental health treatment requirement and rehabilitation requirement, Judge Richard Gioserano said: "I said some time ago I thought this was an unusual case and I thought there might be grounds here potentially for you to avoid the mandatory minimum sentence.

"It would be unjust to impose it on you for this reason - it is clear to me your culpability is substantially reduced by the relapse you were suffering at the time in your mental condition.

"You did of course yourself call the police and tell them what you intended to do, asking them effectively to please come and stop you from doing anything and that is exactly what happened."