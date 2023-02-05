News you can trust since 1886
Lancaster: Man in his 50s collapsed and died suddenly in the street

A man in his 50s collapsed and died in a Lancaster street early this morning (Feb 5).

By Lucinda Herbert
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Feb 2023, 2:00pm

Police and ambulance were called out to Patterdale Road, at 7am. The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene, on the Ridge Estate.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Lancaster Area Police said: “The family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.”

Police investigate as a man collapsed and died on the Ridge Estate in Lancaster. Credit: Joshua Brandwood
The file has been passed to the coroner.