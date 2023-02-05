Lancaster: Man in his 50s collapsed and died suddenly in the street
A man in his 50s collapsed and died in a Lancaster street early this morning (Feb 5).
By Lucinda Herbert
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Feb 2023, 2:00pm
Police and ambulance were called out to Patterdale Road, at 7am. The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene, on the Ridge Estate.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
Lancaster Area Police said: “The family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.”
The file has been passed to the coroner.