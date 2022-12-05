Lancaster man accused of child sex crimes and having extreme pornography has case at crown court postponed
A man from Lancaster who appeared at crown court accused of making indecent pictures of children and possessing extreme pornography has had his case postponed.
David Hamill, 24, of St Thomas Moore Walk, Lancaster, is charged with making indecent photographs of a child x 3, possessing five extreme pornographic pictures, possessing a prohibited picture of a child and possessing an indecent picture of a child.
He appeared at Preston Crown Court on November 29 but his case was postponed until January 3, 2023.
He was given unconditional bail.