Lancaster man accused of child sex crimes and having extreme pornography has case at crown court postponed

A man from Lancaster who appeared at crown court accused of making indecent pictures of children and possessing extreme pornography has had his case postponed.

By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 2:44pm

David Hamill, 24, of St Thomas Moore Walk, Lancaster, is charged with making indecent photographs of a child x 3, possessing five extreme pornographic pictures, possessing a prohibited picture of a child and possessing an indecent picture of a child.

He appeared at Preston Crown Court on November 29 but his case was postponed until January 3, 2023.

He was given unconditional bail.

