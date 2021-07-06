Lancaster Canal speeding boat probe: "We know who they are" says canal charity

Three men on a boat were spotted speeding down the Lancaster Canal at around 30mph on Sunday, causing a huge wave, while canoeists and other boaters were using the waterway.

The vessel was caught on a member of public’s phone at around 12.37pm on Sunday in the Scotforth area.

A statement from the Trust in the Lancaster Canal User's Facebook page thanked Lancaster man Andrew Lucas, who posted and tweeted the footage.

Three men were caught on camera speeding in the boat

It said: "Thank you all.

"We know who they are, we know their boat and both internal teams and Lancashire Police are investigating this matter.

"This is now in their hands and will be dealt with accordingly."

The 200 year old waterway has a 4mph limit to protect the structure and its users.

The wash from a speeding boat can hurt wildlife, damage the canal bank, and push other boats - causing a serious accident if a boater is, for example, making a hot meal or drink.

Witness Andrew Lucas, from Lancaster, who filmed the boaters said: "It was a great community effort.

"I just hope something can be done to dissuade them from ever doing it again."

If anyone has information call 101 or the CRT on 0303 040 4040.