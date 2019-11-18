Lancaster Bargain Booze shopper who went in shop six times is cleared of fake banknote accusation

A man who went into the same shop six times on the same day has been cleared of allegations he knowingly used forged £20 notes.

Nathan Lee Hennedy, 24, of Ashtrees Way, Carnforth, near Lancaster, was found not guilty of purposely passing £20 notes as genuine in a string of transactions at the Bargain Booze on Wentworth Drive, Lancaster, on August 1 last year.

Preston Magistrates' Court

It follows a trial heard before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

READ MORE: Pub goer admits paying with fake £50 note



The court was told it wasn’t in dispute the notes were counterfeit, or that he was in possession of them, but the issue was whether he knew.

In a statement, the store manager said on August 2, 2018, she cashed up the tills and two £20 notes were fake. She then found £60 more in the safe and others in the other till.

CCTV showed Mr Hennedy was in the store six times during the evening. He had also bought a bottle of cider for £4.99 and paid with a £20, and later a bottle of Fanta, also paid for with a £20 note.

The defendant had later returned other items for a refund.

Nina Woodward, an expert for the Bank of England, gave a statement confirming all eight notes had the same serial number.

The bench ruled they could not be sure the defendant’s actions were dishonest and he was cleared.