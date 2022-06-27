Lancashire's Police Commissioner invests over £62k to help community projects fighting crime

Following the launch of the Fund earlier this year, eight organisations received funding to support schemes helping to deliver the Commissioner's Police and Crime Plan, reduce crime and keep people safe.

The Community Fund strand of the SLNF sees grants of between £1k and £10k provided to local projects that help deliver his 5 key priorities, with funding being prioritised to address issues in crime and anti-social behaviour hot spots.

This could be for equipment, infrastructure, community engagement, pilot projects and other ideas and schemes that ultimately make people safer.

Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden has provided over £62k into projects that will help fight crime and keep people safe

The fund is supported in part through cash seized from criminals as part of police operations, with funding being prioritised to address issues in crime and anti-social behaviour hot spots.

Projects funded in this round include road safety measures around two primary schools in Burnley and support for tackling nightlife-related anti-social behaviour in Lancaster.

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner said: "I am delighted that we've been able to provide this funding to some strong projects that address local concerns and marry up with what local policing teams tell me they are seeing in their communities and what they need to deter crime.

"It's an important way in which we are able to support local people and neighbourhoods to play their part alongside the police in making their area safer and helping to deliver the priorities in my Fighting Crime Plan.

“It is a poetic irony that by getting tougher on asset seizures and hitting criminals where it hurts, in their pockets, we are able to put more investment into communities and make a positive difference to tackling crime.

"As I continue to lead the fight against crime I will continue to work closely with the force and partners across Lancashire to that investment into making people safer delivers value for money and, crucially, positive results that make a lasting difference.”