PCC Andrew Snowden, along with a number of PCSO’s and mounted officers, gathered to film a new promotional video aimed at stamping out nuisance behaviour that makes life a misery for residents.

It’s part of a new campaign, called Operation Centurion, which will see increased visible police patrols, tougher action against offenders, and a promise to use the ‘full force of the law’ – as well as civil powers – to protect local communities from offenders.

New crime-fighting team to fight anti-social behaviour

Police on Gorton Street in Blackpool gather for new ASB crackdown

Op Centurion will be led by a new crime fighting team called the ASB Prevention and Problem-Solving Command; a team of specialist officers including civil enforcement, designing-out crime and business and rural crime experts.

The team will work with police officers, councils, housing associations and key partners throughout Lancashire to shut down drug dens, seize nuisance bikes and secure arrests for those involved in a variety of offences from drug dealing to criminal damage.

Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Procter, praised the new initiative, adding: “ASB is unacceptable - everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and community. Incidents like criminal damage, intimidating and aggressive behaviour and drug dealing blight communities and it is vital that the Police and our partner agencies use every tool at our disposal to reduce them.

“Our communities have told us that ASB is a priority, so we are taking tough action to address it. We recognise the profound impact it has on communities, and we want to send a clear message that we will not tolerate this behaviour. “

Can I report anti-social behaviour to the police?

The campaign follows an independent survey, commissioned by PCC Snowden, which gave an insight into the types of anti-social behaviour, and the scale of these issues across communities in Lancashire.

It also found that many incidents of this kind go unreported.

As part of the operation, the public will also be encouraged to report incidents of ASB to the relevant organisation, details of which can be found on a new website:

How has the scheme been funded?

Fourteen areas across every district in Lancashire will benefit from additional police patrols, thanks to £2m in Government funding secured by PCC Andrew Snowden.

The scheme has also been funded by money seized from criminals through the PCC’s Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund.

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: “It is vital for community confidence that these crimes will be quickly and visibly addressed. I want residents to see that I am listening and that I am taking action to address their concerns and Op Centurion demonstrates my commitment to delivering on my Fighting Crime Plan priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour."