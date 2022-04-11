Lancashire’s new High Sheriff will champion county’s ‘diverse cultures and religious groups’

Martin Ainscough DL, of Parbold Hall, was officially made High Sheriff at a ceremony at Preston county hall on Friday, taking over from Edwin Booth CBE DL.

He is known as the chairman of Lakeland Arts, a northern arts, history and heritage charity which maintains multiple historical buildings and museums in Cumbria.

High Sheriff Martin Ainscough

He said: “To become High Sheriff of Lancashire is a great honour for me and my family. My uncle was High Sheriff in 1979.

"In my year of responsibility, I will endeavour to work closely with the police, the judiciary and our emergency services.

"It is also my intention to encourage and to support the many voluntary groups who work tirelessly to create positive and lasting relationships with all of Lancashire’s diverse cultures and religious groups.”

The role of High Sheriff dates back 1,000 years. The role serves as the Queen’s representative in the county, overseeing all matters relating to the judiciary and the maintenance of law and order.

The office of High Sheriff is held for one year, and their main role is to assist in upholding the dignity and wellbeing of judges. They also support and the voluntary sector and various statutory organisations in Lancashire.