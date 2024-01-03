2023 was a challenging year for Lancashire Police as the force was thrust into the national media spotlight during the search for missing mum Nicola Bulley.
It was one of the biggest policing operations in the Constabulary's history, with detectives working around the clock for three weeks before the 45-year-old's body was discovered in the River Wyre by a medium from Oldham.
But detectives have had less luck with the following five cases from the past 12 months, as the victims' families continue their wait for answers and justice.
From one-punch killers to child rapists and a sadistic predator who sexually assaulted and murdered an elderly patient on a hospital ward - these are some of the biggest unsolved crimes from across Lancashire in 2023...
1. Teenage girl raped in Astley Park, Chorley
A white forensics tent in Astley Park, Chorley where a teenage girl was raped on February 3, 2023. Following enquiries, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in the park on suspicion of rape. He remains on bail and the investigation is ongoing.
2. 12-year-old girl raped in Conway Park, Fulwood.
An evo-fit image of a rape suspect who attacked a 12-year-old girl in Conway Park, Fulwood. The child was raped sometime in July 2022, but it was only reported to Lancashire Police six month later on January 25, 2023. An investigation into the rape has been ongoing for nearly 12 months, but detectives have failed to make an arrest and no one has been identified from the evo-fit appeal as yet.
3. 25-year-old dies after being punched in Lytham
Matthew Guthrie, 25, from St Annes, suffered fatal head injuries when he was assaulted in Henry Street on a night out in Lytham on June 18, 2023. He died in hospital the following day. A 20-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault (grievous bodily harm) was re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He was later released on bail while enquiries continued. No charges have been made at this stage and the police investigation continues.
4. Patient dies after sadistic sexual assault on Blackpool Victoria Hospital's stroke unit
Valerie Kneale, 75, from Blackpool, was murdered on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 16, 2018. A post-mortem examination found she died from a haemorrhage caused by a non-medical related internal injury. In March 2023, independent charity Crimestoppers announced a £20,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of Valerie Kneale’s murderer. The case also featured on BBC Crimewatch in August, but despite a lengthy investigation, including interviewing hospital staff, medical reviews and forensic testing, detectives have yet to identify her killer. The murder investigation continues.