2 . 12-year-old girl raped in Conway Park, Fulwood.

An evo-fit image of a rape suspect who attacked a 12-year-old girl in Conway Park, Fulwood. The child was raped sometime in July 2022, but it was only reported to Lancashire Police six month later on January 25, 2023. An investigation into the rape has been ongoing for nearly 12 months, but detectives have failed to make an arrest and no one has been identified from the evo-fit appeal as yet.