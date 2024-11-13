Lancashire teen Axel Rudakubana accused of Southport murders falls silent in court

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:18 GMT
An 18-year-old man accused of carrying out a knife attack at a dance class in Southport has appeared in court.

Axel Rudakubana, of Banks, Lancashire, appeared via video link for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Liverpool Crown Court but was not asked to enter any pleas to the 16 charges he faces. 

Southport murders accused Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire, has appeared in court and remained silent the whole time.
Southport murders accused Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire, has appeared in court and remained silent the whole time. | Julia Quenzler / SWNS

Rudakubana appeared from HMP Belmarsh, seated with a single prison officer behind him and holding his grey sweatshirt over his face with his left hand.

He did not speak as he was twice asked to identify himself as the hearing began, watched by around 20 family members of the victims sitting in the public gallery.

The defendant, of Old School Close in Banks, Lancashire, is charged with three counts of murder, 10 of attempted murder, possession of a knife, production of biological toxin, ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

The victims of fatal Southport stabbings - Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.
The victims of fatal Southport stabbings - Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine. | The victims of fatal Southport stabbings - Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died following the attack at at Taylor Swift-themed dance class at The Hart Space on a small business park in the seaside town shortly before midday on Monday, July 29.

The attempted murder charges relate to eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Mr Justice Goose told the court the defendant had “chosen” not to say anything and ordered a further preparatory hearing ahead of the trial to take place on December 12.

He added: “It is important the court and the public know what the issues are in this trial and the 12th of December hearing will allow that.”

As he remanded the defendant in custody, he addressed Rudakubana directly.

He said: “Mr Rudakubana can you hear me? Just raise your hand if you can hear me.” The defendant did not respond.

The judge continued: “Well I know you can hear me because the officer behind you said I can be heard.

“You are next required to attend on the twelfth of December. Your trial will be listed for the 20th of January, with a time estimate of four to six weeks. Thank you.”

