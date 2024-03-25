Lancashire teen, 16, wanted in connection with assault and threats with bladed article
Mackenzie Carter is wanted in connection with an investigation into threats with a bladed article, actual bodily harm and common assault.
The 16-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with brown floppy hair and brown eyes.
He has links to Preston and Chorley.
"Do not approach Carter but call 999 if you see him," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
"If you have any information please call 101."
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.