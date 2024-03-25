Lancashire teen, 16, wanted in connection with assault and threats with bladed article

The public have been urged not to approach him.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Mar 2024, 19:59 GMT
Mackenzie Carter is wanted in connection with an investigation into threats with a bladed article, actual bodily harm and common assault.

The 16-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with brown floppy hair and brown eyes.

Mackenzie Carter, 16, is wanted in connection with a number of offences (Credit: Lancashire Police) Mackenzie Carter, 16, is wanted in connection with a number of offences (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Mackenzie Carter, 16, is wanted in connection with a number of offences (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has links to Preston and Chorley.

"Do not approach Carter but call 999 if you see him," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"If you have any information please call 101."

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

