A Lancashire teacher has pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a 15-year-old pupil.

Amir Makda, 30, of Briar Road, Blackburn, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown on Monday (June 16).

He was a teacher at Shuttleworth College, a secondary school in Padiham near Burnley, when he was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual touching of a girl (breach of trust), as well as engaging in sexual communication with the child by sending her messages of a sexual nature.

All of the charges involved a 15-year-old and relate to the period between February and April 2022.

On Monday, shortly after the first day of his trial got under way, Makda pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of sexual activity with a girl aged 13-17, which was accepted by the prosecution.

He will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on September 19.