A Lancashie man has been jailed after breaching his Sex Offender Notification Requirements and his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Alister Dyson, 39 of no fixed abode but previously of Preston and Morecambe, is a registered sex offender.

As a result of this, he had to follow Sex Offender Notification Requirements and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

However Dyson breached two of these requirements: failure to notify police of his address, and unsupervised contact with a child.

He was jailed for 22 months in total at Preston Crown Court yesterday.

Police Offender Manager Adam Weaver, of West Division said: “Dyson blatantly and deliberately ignored the requirements set to protect the community, and I welcome the custodial sentence received. We monitor registered sex offenders in the community and won’t hesitate to put them back before the court should they fail to comply with the lawful orders imposed upon them.

“If you have been a victim of any sexual offence, please know that we will listen to you, we will investigate, and we will do all we can to bring the person responsible before the courts.“If you do have anything to report to us, you can contact us on 101. In an emergency, call 999.”