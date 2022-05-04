Criminals have been using the brand name Pfizer to sell fake homeopathic vaccines to residents, according to police.

The white tablets are sold under the pretence that they are an alternative to traditional vaccines, but actually contain no active ingredient.

Analysis conducted by Lancashire Police revealed the tablets were nothing more than sugar pills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please note Pfizer do not produce any tablets as a cure or prophylactic for COVID-19,” a spokesman for the force added.

What is homeopathy?

Homeopathy is a “treatment” based on the use of highly diluted substances, which practitioners claim can help the body heal itself, according to the NHS.

A 2010 House of Commons Science and Technology Committee report on homeopathy said that homeopathic remedies perform no better than placebos.

Criminals have been selling white tablets as a homeopathic vaccine alternative, according to Lancashire Police.

In 2017, NHS England said it would no longer fund homeopathy on the NHS as the lack of any evidence for its effectiveness did not justify the cost.

This was backed by a High Court judgement in 2018.