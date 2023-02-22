News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police urges public not to approach Accrington man wanted on recall to prison

The public have been urged not to approach an Accrington man who is wanted on recall to prison.

By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 4:59pm

Wesley Dale Andrew, from Accrington, is wanted on recall to prison.

Andrew – who uses the aliases Wesley Dale Andrews, Wesley Andrew and Leslie Andrew – is 5ft 5ins tall.

He has links to Burnley.

Wesley Dale Andrew from Accrington is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)
“Andrew is not to be approached,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0690 of February 22.

For immediate sightings call 999.