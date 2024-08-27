Lancashire Police urge public to 'call 999 immediately' with sightings of young woman

A young woman is wanted by Lancashire Police and the public are urged to call 999 with any sightings.

The force has shared a public appeal for Brodie Navin, a 20-year-old with links to Burnley and Bacup.

Police have shared a picture of Navin, who is wanted for an alleged breach of court order. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to get in touch.

She is described as 5ft 5in tall with a small build.

Brodie Navin | Lancashire Police

In a statement, a force spokesperson said: "Have you seen wanted Brodie Navin? Navin, 20, is wanted for a breach of court order.

"She is 5ft 5in tall and of small build. Navin has links to Burnley and Bacup.

"For immediate sightings please phone 999. For previous sightings or if you have any information that can help us please phone 101."

