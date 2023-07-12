News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police update on Snapchat video showing cat being thrown off cliff in Carnforth

Lancashire Police say no crime was committed in a viral video which shows a teenager hurling a cat off a cliff.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:51 BST

The video caused an uproar when it was shared on social media this week and led to Lancashire Police launching an investigation.

The 14-second clip, reportedly filmed in the Carnforth area, shows a teenager throwing a black and white cat from the top of a quarry into water.

Lancashire Police has completed its investigation and said it is satisfied that “no criminal offence has been committed”, adding that it believes the cat “was already dead at the time of the incident”.

The force said that while 'distasteful’ and ‘upsetting to view', the teenager in the video did not commit a crime or act of cruelty and no action will be taken against him.

UPDATE: Lancashire Police has since backtracked and say an 18-year-old man from Carnforth has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.

You can read the updated statement from Lancashire Police here.

Lancashire Police said the incident has led to the youth and others in the video receiving threats from viewers left appalled by what they had seen.

"This is completely unacceptable and must stop,” said the force, warning that “any criminal behaviour we are made aware of will be dealt with robustly

Lancashire Police statement

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We posted about a video we had been made aware of on social media which appeared to show a cat being thrown from a cliff into water and we wanted to give you an update.

“After viewing the footage, we believe this happened some time ago and that the cat was already dead at the time of the incident and while distasteful and obviously upsetting to view we are satisfied no criminal offence has been committed.

“The video has clearly attracted widespread attention and while we recognise it has caused distress and anger to many, we are also aware that some people have been targeting those shown in the video and their families and subjecting them to threats and anti-social behaviour.

"We are also aware that other people have been contacted and threatened in cases of mistaken identity.

"This is completely unacceptable and must stop. Any criminal behaviour we are made aware of will be dealt with robustly.”