Jim Blakely, headteacher at Garstang St Thomas School has appealed for help after a child was the victim of a dog attack.

The 12-year-old pupil is said to have serious injuries on her leg after a dog bit her on the canal towpath just south of the aqueduct in Garstang.

Lancashire Police have commented saying: ‘It was reported to us on June 23 that a woman and a 12-year-old girl were walking their dog along the canal towpath when another dog became aggressive towards it.

Garstang St Thomas School female pupil attacked by aggressive dog.

“While attempting to intervene the girl was bitten by the other dog on her leg, leaving two puncture marks.

“She required hospital treatment. Enquiries are very much ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log 1006 of June 23.”

The headteacher of the Kepple Lane school is now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Mr Blakely said: “There was an incident after school on Friday where one of our pupils was attacked by a dog on her way home from school.

"The incident resulted in the child needing urgent hospital care.

“The incident happened on the canal towpath (just south of the aqueduct).

"If you witnessed this or have any information that might help, please contact the police on 101. The crime reference number is: 04/105489/23.

“Please share this with others - information is needed for action to be taken.