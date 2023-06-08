Who are the new ACCs?

Samuel Mackenzie and Russell Procter were appointed as Assistant Chief Constables (ACCs) following on from a rigorous interview process and a period as temporary ACCs.

What do ACCs do?

Assistant Chief Constables support the Chief Constable in the day to day running of the force and are directly responsible for leading and commanding the operational policing responses within their area of responsibility.

ACC Mackenzie’s portfolio covers Crime and Specialist Capabilities whilst ACC Procter has responsibility for Territorial Operations.

What does the police chief say?

Following on from the process, Chief Constable Rowley said: “Both Sam and Russ have a wealth of experience and a huge passion for Lancashire and are dedicated to putting victims at the heart of everything we do.

“They have played a significant part in taking our organisation forward by delivering Neighbourhood Policing and tackling organised crime amongst many other achievements, which has led to 5,000 less victims in our county.

“I know that they will continue to support me in delivering the police and crime plan, by working with our communities and partners to continue in our efforts to reduce crime and make communities safer.”

What does the commisioner say?

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden added: "I am delighted to welcome Russ and Sam to the Chief Officer Team on a permanent basis and I feel confident that their collective knowledge, dedication and strategic thinking will be a significant asset to the Constabulary, but also importantly, to the public of Lancashire who we serve.

"I look forward to working with Russ to deliver my Fighting Crime Plan core pledge of getting tough on anti-social behaviour as we invest a further £2m into hotspot policing patrols across Lancashire and work with partners to step up our response.

"Sam will no doubt continue to deliver against my priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime by building on the success of Op Warrior and bring about positive changes working with our partners in the criminal justice system."