Lancashire Police showing 'extreme concern' for missing pensioner Alec Baxter

Lancashire Police are growing increasing concerned for a missing pensioner.

Alec Baxter, 81, was last seen today at 7am an address in Old Hollow Lane, Banks, in Southport.

In a statement from Lancashire Police, a spokesman said: "We are extremely concerned for his welfare as he's left the house wearing a red dressing gown despite the cold weather."

Alec is also in receipt of regular medication which he doesn’t have with him.

He’s described as white, around 5ft 11ins, of slim build with grey hair.

He may have headed towards the nearby marsh at the end of New Lane Pace and Marsh Road.

If you have seen him, please call us urgently on 101 quoting log number LC-20190130-0225.