Lancashire Police search under way for wanted woman Lydia Johnson
A woman is wanted by police after stolen bank cards were used following a burglary.
Lancashire Police has issued a public appeal to find Lydia Johnson, 30, who has links to Preston and Lancaster.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We are looking to find Lydia Johnson who is wanted in Lancaster.
“Johnson, 30, is wanted as part of our enquiries into a burglary at a house in Lancaster when bank cards were stolen and subsequently used.
“She is approximately 5ft 7, medium build, and has a tattoo on the right side of her neck. Johnson has links to Lancaster and Preston.
“Any sightings of her, please contact 101 – quoting log 0214 of 2nd April 2024 – or email [email protected]”