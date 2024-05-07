Lancashire Police search under way for wanted woman Lydia Johnson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman is wanted by police after stolen bank cards were used following a burglary.

Lancashire Police has issued a public appeal to find Lydia Johnson, 30, who has links to Preston and Lancaster.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are looking to find Lydia Johnson who is wanted in Lancaster.

“Johnson, 30, is wanted as part of our enquiries into a burglary at a house in Lancaster when bank cards were stolen and subsequently used.

“She is approximately 5ft 7, medium build, and has a tattoo on the right side of her neck. Johnson has links to Lancaster and Preston.