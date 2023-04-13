Lancashire Police search for missing teenager Daniel Wright in Preston
Police are searching for a missing teenage boy in Preston.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 10:33 BST
Daniel Wright, 16, was last seen in Barry, Wales, on Tuesday, March 21 and is believed to have travelled to Preston.
Lancashire Police are appealing for information to find Daniel, who is described as being of medium build with short black hair.
When he disappeared three weeks ago he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody, added the force.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1347 of March 29.