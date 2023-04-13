News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police search for missing teenager Daniel Wright in Preston

Police are searching for a missing teenage boy in Preston.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 10:33 BST

Daniel Wright, 16, was last seen in Barry, Wales, on Tuesday, March 21 and is believed to have travelled to Preston.

Lancashire Police are appealing for information to find Daniel, who is described as being of medium build with short black hair.

When he disappeared three weeks ago he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody, added the force.

Daniel Wright, 16, was last seen in Barry, Wales, on March 21. It is believed he has travelled to PrestonDaniel Wright, 16, was last seen in Barry, Wales, on March 21. It is believed he has travelled to Preston
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1347 of March 29.