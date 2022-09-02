Lancashire Police search for missing Fleetwood man Richard Tipping
A police search is under way for a Fleetwood man who in unwell and needs essential medication.
By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:06 am
Officers are looking for Richard Tipping, 55, who was last seen at around 4pm on Wednesday, August 31.
They are growing increasingly concerned for Richard’s welfare as he suffers from a number of health issues and has not taken his essential medication.
A police spokesman said: "Richard is considered to be vulnerable due to these conditions and is usually supported by carers.
"He may have connections to Chorley and Southport.”