Officers are looking for Richard Tipping, 55, who was last seen at around 4pm on Wednesday, August 31.

They are growing increasingly concerned for Richard’s welfare as he suffers from a number of health issues and has not taken his essential medication.

A police spokesman said: "Richard is considered to be vulnerable due to these conditions and is usually supported by carers.

"He may have connections to Chorley and Southport.”