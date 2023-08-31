Lancashire Police search for missing Bamber Bridge man Daniel Beverley
A search is under way for a missing man from Bamber Bridge.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 31st Aug 2023, 07:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 07:28 BST
Daniel Beverley, 44, has not been heard from since Tuesday (August 29) and officers say they are “extremely concerned for his welfare”.
He is described as 5ft 9ins, of slim build, bald with dark stubble. He has a small tattoo, possibly of a Chinese symbol, on his right arm.
Daniel is usually wearing jeans and a t-shirt. He may have travelled to Cornwall, but might still be in the South Ribble area.
Anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, is asked to call Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 737 of August 30. For immediate sightings call 999.