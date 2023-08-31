Daniel Beverley, 44, has not been heard from since Tuesday (August 29) and officers say they are “extremely concerned for his welfare”.

He is described as 5ft 9ins, of slim build, bald with dark stubble. He has a small tattoo, possibly of a Chinese symbol, on his right arm.

Daniel is usually wearing jeans and a t-shirt. He may have travelled to Cornwall, but might still be in the South Ribble area.

