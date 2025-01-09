Lancashire Police search for missing 27-year-old last seen in Burnley's Charter Walk shopping centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lancashire Police have issued a public appeal, saying they are ‘very concerned’ for the welfare of Daniel Binkowski, last seen at Charter Walk shopping centre at around 8.50pm on December 17.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The 27-year-old is described as 6ft 1, with brown hair and green eyes. He has links to Burnley, Blackburn, Darwen, Accrington, Preston and Lancaster.
A police spokesman said: “We are continuing to search for Daniel Binkowski who is missing from Burnley.
“Last weekend, we told you that Daniel, 27, was last seen on December 17, at around 8.50pm at Charter Walk shopping centre in Burnley.
“We have since obtained a CCTV image of Daniel on December 18. In the image, he is wearing a black coat, hat, and jeans.
“Daniel has been missing for more than three weeks and we are very concerned for his welfare.
“He is 6ft 1, has brown hair and green eyes. He has links to Burnley, Blackburn, Darwen, Accrington, Preston and Lancaster.”
Immediate sightings of Daniel should be reported to Lancashire Police by calling 999.
If you have any information that might help find Daniel, please contact 101, quoting log 0306 of December 20, 2024.