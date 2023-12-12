Lancashire Police find man's body inside car near Downham Village Hall
A man was sadly found dead inside a parked car last night (Monday, December 11).
Lancashire Police said the man was found unresponsive at a car park in Brookside in the Ribble Valley village of Downham at around 7pm.
The force said the man, aged in his 50s, has been identified and his death is not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokesperson said: "We were called at just before 7pm yesterday to a report of a concern for welfare at a car park on Brookside in Downham.
"Officers attended and sadly found the body of a man in a car.
"The death of the man, believed to be in his 50s, is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be sent to HM Coroner."
Police closed Brookside and Pendle Road near Downham Village Hall on Monday evening (December 11) while officers attended the scene. The road reopened shortly before 9pm.
In a statement on the Ribble Valley Police Facebook page at 8pm, a spokesperson said: "Good evening, We are currently dealing with an incident near Downham Village Hall.
"As a result we have temporarily closed Pendle Road so there is no access into the village at this time.
"We will update you once the road has been reopened. Thank you for your patience."