Lancashire Police release CCTV of Preston pub assault after man was punched at the Stanley Arms near the Guild Hall
A man is wanted after an assault at a Preston city centre pub.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST
Lancashire Police have shared CCTV images of the man they want to speak to following the incident at the Stanley Arms, next to the Guild Hall, in Lancaster Road.
At around 12.22am on Monday (August 14), a man in his 40s was punched near to the door of the pub.
He suffered serious lacerations to his head and required hospital treatment.
If you recognise the man in the image or witnessed the assault, you can email police at [email protected].