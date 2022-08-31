Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers forced their way inside one of the homes – a terraced house in Nares Street, off Tulketh Brow in Ashton – at around 9am.

Pictures and video from the scene show the front door cut from its frame and placed on the pavement whilst officers wearing gloves are seen searching the home.

Around the corner in Tulketh Brow, three police vans parked up as more officers arrived at the scene.

Police raided and searched the home in Nares Street, Ashton on Tuesday morning (August 31)

Lancashire Police said it is carrying out a series of warrants as part of Op Vanquish – a proactive operation designed to crack down on crime.

The force has not said whether anyone has been arrested at this stage.

Op Vanquish was launched last year to “take the fight directly to crime’s door” by gathering intelligence and swooping on specific areas to combat a range of criminal activity.

Today’s raids are believed to be targeting drug-related crime in the city.