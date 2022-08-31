News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police raid homes in Preston as part of Op Vanquish drugs crackdown

A series of raids have taken place in Preston this morning in a bid to crackdown on drug-related crime.

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 11:53 am
Officers forced their way inside one of the homes – a terraced house in Nares Street, off Tulketh Brow in Ashton – at around 9am.

Pictures and video from the scene show the front door cut from its frame and placed on the pavement whilst officers wearing gloves are seen searching the home.

Around the corner in Tulketh Brow, three police vans parked up as more officers arrived at the scene.

Police raided and searched the home in Nares Street, Ashton on Tuesday morning (August 31)

Lancashire Police said it is carrying out a series of warrants as part of Op Vanquish – a proactive operation designed to crack down on crime.

The force has not said whether anyone has been arrested at this stage.

Op Vanquish was launched last year to “take the fight directly to crime’s door” by gathering intelligence and swooping on specific areas to combat a range of criminal activity.

Today’s raids are believed to be targeting drug-related crime in the city.

Lancashire Police said it will provide further details later today.