Lancashire Police officer sacked after leaking suspect’s personal data
A Lancashire Police officer who shared information about a suspect with a family member has been sacked.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Oct 2023, 19:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 19:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
PC Jon-Paul Critchley appeared before a misconduct hearing at Ormskirk Police Station on October 5.
He faced allegations that he breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour by knowingly or recklessly disclosed personal data without the consent of the data controller contrary to s170 of the Data Protection Act 2018.
The panel, chaired by Chief Constable Chris Rowley, found the matters amounted to gross misconduct and Critchley was dismissed without notice and will now be included on the police barring list.