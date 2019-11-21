Lancashire Police officer punched in the face whilst detaining 20-year-old suspect

Have your say

A 20-year-old man is wanted by police after allegedly punching a police officer in the face whilst being detained.

Sadakat Ali, from Accrington, is alleged to have assaulted the police officer at around 12pm on Saturday, November 16, behind the Post Office in Blackburn Road.

Sadakat Ali, 20, of Accrington, is wanted for punching a police officer in the face after being detained on Saturday, November 16. Pic: Lancashire Police

Police said the officer had attempted to detain Ali, but he resisted being detained and punched the officer in the face.

The officer sustained facial injuries and Ali managed to run away.

A police spokesman said: "Sadakat Ali is currently wanted for assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty.

"Sadakat Ali has resisted being detained, punching the officer to the face resulting in injury. Ali has then run from the scene.

"Officers are looking to speak with Sadakat Ali in connection with the offence."

READ MORE: Teenager jailed for attempted knifepoint robbery in Blackburn

If you have any information on Ali's whereabouts, please call Lancashire Police on 01254 - 353135, or e-mail 1183@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number LC-20191116-0576.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.