Kiena, 23, tragically took her own life on the railway near Garstang in July last year, just hours after she was reported missing from her home in Fleetwood.

Following her death, her family claimed she had been the victim of domestic abuse which had caused her to take her own life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police later confirmed a 28-year-old man from Fleetwood had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting her on July 11, days before she was killed on the tracks.

The family of Kiena Dawes released these images of the 23-year-old and claimed she suffered a number of violent assaults

Despite the allegations of domestic abuse, the man was released on bail pending further enquiries and no charges were brought against him.

Her heartbroken family claimed Kiena – mum to a 9-month-old girl – had been living in fear and had repeatedly sought the help of police in the weeks leading up her suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the days following her death, her family released graphic images showing the 23-year-old suffering from head injuries allegedly sustained in an assault.

Lancashire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to establish whether the force had acted sufficiently both in response to reports of violence against Kiena and to locate her once she was reported missing.

Floral tributes to Kiena Dawes outside her mum's home in Carlyle Avenue, Blackpool

After speaking to a number of witnesses and reviewing police records, the independent police watchdog informed an officer that they were under investigation for potential gross misconduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grounds for gross misconduct are in relation to a man being released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting Kiena on July 11. Kiena would sadly take her own life 11 days later.

The investigation is ongoing but the IOPC has confirmed that the officer, who remains unnamed at this stage, has now been served notice for gross misconduct and faces potential misconduct proceedings.

A Lancashire Police officer has now been served notice for gross misconduct in relation to a man being released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting Kiena just days before her tragic suicide

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Our investigation into prior contact between Lancashire Constabulary and Kiena Dawes, before her death on July 22, 2022 continues.

“We have been looking at the police response when Miss Dawes was reported missing, as well as reports that she had been the victim of assaults.

“Having obtained and reviewed a number of statements from witnesses, an officer has been served notice for gross misconduct in relation to their actions leading up to a man being released on bail earlier in July last year.

“This does not necessarily mean that misconduct proceedings will follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiena Dawes with her baby girl shortly before her tragic suicide in July 2022

“Our thoughts remain with Miss Dawes’ loved ones and all those affected by her death.”

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates added: “The death of Kiena Dawes is a tragedy that has had a devastating impact on her family and friends. Our thoughts remain with her loved ones and all those affected.

“Our independent investigation will help establish the actions taken by police, both in response to reports of violence and to locate her once she was reported missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have spoken to Miss Dawes’ family to explain our role and will keep them updated on the progress of our investigation.”