He was slashed with a knife near Screwfix in Fletcher Road at 8.42am and suffered a serious wound to his arm.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene and he was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

A 28-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault and remains in custody.

Lancashire Police said it is treating the knife attack as an ‘isolated incident’.

The victim remains in a serious but stable condition at Royal Preston Hospital, added the force.

