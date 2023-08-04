News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police make arrest after Preston man attacked with knife near Screwfix in Fletcher Road

A man in his 50s was seriously wounded in a knife attack in Preston today (Friday, August 4).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:54 BST

He was slashed with a knife near Screwfix in Fletcher Road at 8.42am and suffered a serious wound to his arm.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene and he was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

A 28-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault and remains in custody.

Lancashire Police said it is treating the knife attack as an ‘isolated incident’.

The victim remains in a serious but stable condition at Royal Preston Hospital, added the force.

Lancashire Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Fletcher Road, Preston, at 8.42am today (August 4) to reports of an assault.

“Our officers have attended and found a man in his 50s with a slash wound to his arm.

“He has been taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

“A 28-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault and remains in custody.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 321 of August 4, 2023.