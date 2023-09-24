Lancashire Police launch murder investigation after woman found dead with multiple injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called out to Redcar Road, Blackpool at 10:56am on Thursday (September 21st) by the North West Ambulance Service, which had reported an unexpected death.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased woman in her 50s who has now been identified as Alison Dodds. The post mortem revealed that she suffered multiple injuries, with the authorities now treating her death as suspicious and asking for the public’s help with their enquiries.

“First and foremost, my thoughts are with Alison’s family and loved ones at this difficult time,” said Detective Chief Inspector Jane Webb of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team. “This is a tragic case, but our investigation team are determined to find out the full circumstances surrounding her death.

Police are asking anyone with any information to come forward following the incident

“We’d ask that anyone who may have information that could be useful to the investigation, please contact us as soon as possible,” DCI Webb said. “We appreciate that this incident will have caused concern in the community and so I would like to reassure people that we have stepped up patrols in the area, and you can expect to see a visible police presence for some time.

"If you have any concerns or information, please approach an officer.”