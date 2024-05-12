Breaking

Lancashire Police launch investigation into potential arson attack on country pub following blaze

By Jack Marshall
Published 12th May 2024, 16:17 BST
Updated 12th May 2024, 16:43 BST
Lancashire Police have launched an investigation into a potential arson attack at a former countryside pub.

Police were initially called to a country pub in the Fylde village of Newton With Scales at 12.10pm on Sunday May 12 following reports of arson.

Blackpool Road in Newton With ScalesBlackpool Road in Newton With Scales
Blackpool Road in Newton With Scales

Eye-witnesses reported seeing a large presence of emergency vehicles outside an old and boarded up pub, believed to be The Country House on the A583 in Newton With Scales. One passer-by said that he saw at least four fire engines, two police cars, and three ambulances.

Police confirmed that they attended the scene and located a fire, which was extinguished. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information or footage which could assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 609 of 12th May 2024.

