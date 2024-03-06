Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating an alleged assault in Chorley have released further details as part of their investigation.

The teenager told police she had got off the train at the railway station before walking along Lyons Lane South and George Street.

She proceeded to turn left on to Cunliffe Street and then on to Salisbury Street where she was approached from behind by a man.

The teenager said she was assaulted by a man on Salisbury Street in Chorley (Credit: Google)

The victim said the man pushed her against a wall before assaulting her.

She managed to fight off her attacker following a struggle before running off.

Officers said she suffered some "minor injuries."

The victim said the incident happened between 4.30pm and 5pm on Monday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police on Wednesday said: "We have carried out a number of enquiries and we are now confident that no sexual assault took place at the time and location described.

"However, we are continuing to make further enquiries."

Police said the victim was being supported by specialist officers and there were extra patrols in Chorley town centre as reassurance.

Det Insp Denise Fardella, of South CID, said: "We obviously take all such reports extremely seriously and we have carried out a number of enquiries which mean that we are now confident that no assault happened at the time and place described but we are still investigating, and we are conducting further enquiries to try and establish what has gone on."

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5ft 8in tall, aged between 20 to 25, wearing a grey hoodie, black joggers and a beanie hat.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1430 of March 4.