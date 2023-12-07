News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Lancashire Police issue appeal after man left with "potentially life changing" injuries following Whittle-le-Woods collision

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam and CCTV footage after a collision in Whittle-le-Woods which left two pedestrians with serious injuries, one being potentially life changing.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police officers were called at 4.38pm yesterday (December 6) to the A6 (Preston Road) at its junction with Shaw Hill Drive, Whittle-le-Woods in Chorley to a report of a road traffic collision.

A Kia Picanto car collided with two pedestrians, one being a man in his 80s who suffered serious head injuries and remains in a critical condition at hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, suffered injuries.

Most Popular
Two people were injured after a collision at the junction of the A6 and Shaw Hill Drive in Whittle-le-WoodsTwo people were injured after a collision at the junction of the A6 and Shaw Hill Drive in Whittle-le-Woods
Two people were injured after a collision at the junction of the A6 and Shaw Hill Drive in Whittle-le-Woods
Read More
Live updates as two separate closures on the motorways in Lancashire are causing...

Detective Constable Joseph Ghigi from Lancashire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “If anyone has witnessed this collision or was driving in the area, has dashcam or CCTV footage around the time, we would ask them to contact us as soon as possible.

"The pedestrians have serious injuries and my thoughts are very much with them and their family as they receive treatment in hospital.”

Please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1038 of December 6, 2023.