Lancashire Police issue appeal after man left with "potentially life changing" injuries following Whittle-le-Woods collision
Police officers were called at 4.38pm yesterday (December 6) to the A6 (Preston Road) at its junction with Shaw Hill Drive, Whittle-le-Woods in Chorley to a report of a road traffic collision.
A Kia Picanto car collided with two pedestrians, one being a man in his 80s who suffered serious head injuries and remains in a critical condition at hospital.
The second pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, suffered injuries.
Detective Constable Joseph Ghigi from Lancashire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “If anyone has witnessed this collision or was driving in the area, has dashcam or CCTV footage around the time, we would ask them to contact us as soon as possible.
"The pedestrians have serious injuries and my thoughts are very much with them and their family as they receive treatment in hospital.”
Please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1038 of December 6, 2023.