A mosque in Blackburn was set on fire in a suspected arson attack at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the Masjid Al Aqsa mosque in Emerald Street, in the Roe Lee area, after the building caught fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Lancashire Police said a window was smashed and a fire was then deliberately started inside the mosque.

The arson attack happened in the early hours of Saturday morning at the building on Emerald Street in the Roe Lee area | Google

No arrests have been made at this stage, but the force said an investigation is under way to identify those responsible.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were contacted just before 2am on Saturday, June 28, to a report of arson in Emerald Street, Blackburn.

“It was reported that at around 1.43am, a window was broken at the Masjid Al Aqsa and a fire was deliberately set within the premises.

“Thankfully, the fire was quickly extinguished, and no one was hurt.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are continuing to investigate to identify those involved.

“Anyone with information that could help our investigation should contact 101 quoting log 131 of June 28.”

“Shocked and appalled”

The Al Masjid Al Aqsa management said it was “shocked and appalled” by the attack.

They said: “This was a deliberate and malicious act, carried out with the clear intent to cause maximum damage and to endanger lives.

“Our mosque is not just a place of worship, it is a vital part of our community, representing peace, unity, and compassion.

"The majority of us have lived in the Roe Lee area for many years, and we take immense pride in the strength and diversity of our neighbourhood.”

The mosque’s leaders thanked the community for their support.

They added: “We are a close-knit community that always stands ready to help anyone in need, regardless of race, culture, colour, or religion.

"This cowardly act will not divide us; it will only strengthen our resolve to stand together against hatred and intolerance.

“We call on all residents to remain vigilant and to work together in ensuring the safety and security of the entire Roe Lee neighbourhood.

"Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to come forward and assist the authorities in their investigation.

“We thank our neighbours, local leaders, and law enforcement for their continued support during this time.”

“Cowardly attack”

Coun Saj Ali, who represents the Roe Lee ward for Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: “Targeting a mosque, a place of worship and peace, is cowardly.

“In my opinion, this is not an isolated incident but a consequence of rising Islamophobia.

“This is at its peak and fuelled by media narratives and politically charged comments, which are creating a climate of fear.

“I think my two ward colleagues would join me in condemning the violent attack in the strongest terms.

“I demand a full and transparent investigation and immediate protection for all places of worship.

"That includes not only mosques but also churches, synagogues and temples.

“We can’t be having people targeting a place of worship.”

“Islamophobia on the rise”

Leader of the council, Cllr Phil Riley, also represents Roe Lee and said the town had a proud history of community cohesion.

He said: “As a town, we can be proud of the way that the different communities live side by side, and we need to keep it that way.

“Nationally, Islamophobic hatred is on the rise, but we can't allow random incidents like this to become acceptable.

“Anyone with any knowledge of the culprits behind this attack needs to give the information to the police. It will be treated confidentially.”