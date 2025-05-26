A Leyland headteacher says he’s “deeply concerned” after youths tried to burn down his school.

Allan Williams, head of Farington Primary School in Rose Street, said teenagers have repeatedly targeted his school in recent weeks, causing ‘significant vandalism’ on evenings and weekends.

“Most worryingly”, said Mr Williams, was “a recent suspected arson attempt on the school’s nursery”.

In a letter to parents and carers, he said: “I am writing to inform you of a number of deeply concerning incidents that have taken place on our school site recently, outside of school hours.

“This has resulted in significant vandalism to both the school and nursery areas, including damage to property, theft of equipment, and most worryingly, a recent suspected arson attempt involving the polycarbonate roof of the nursery.

“Individuals have been seen climbing onto the school roof, breaking padlocks, scaling fences, and throwing large objects such as slates and rocks toward school windows and over the building.

“These actions are not only reckless and dangerous but have a direct impact on the school community.

“Damage to our site affects the quality of the environment we can offer your children and results in time, resources, and finances being diverted away from their education and well-being.

“We are now working closely with Lancashire Constabulary, who have been informed of all incidents and are actively supporting us in addressing these serious concerns.”

Allan Williams, headteacher at Farington Primary School, said he is "deeply concerned" after his school was repeatedly targeted by young vandals in recent weeks | Farington Primary School

Mr Williams added: “We are asking for your help. If you live nearby or happen to be in the area outside of school hours, please remain vigilant.

“If you witness any suspicious behaviour or individuals on the school site when it is closed, do not hesitate to report it to the police and inform the school as soon as possible.

“These are not minor or harmless acts - they are serious offences that threaten the safety and future of our school. It is incredibly disheartening to see the care and resources we put into creating a safe, inspiring environment for our children being undermined in such a mindless way.

“We are committed to protecting our school, and with the support of the community, we hope to bring an end to this disruption. Thank you for your continued support and for helping us keep our school safe for every child.”

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.