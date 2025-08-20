Police have released descriptions of four men after a robbery in Preston city centre.

It was reported that a man was attacked in Church Street on July 3, where a gang of men stole his phone, wallet and jewellery.

Officers said the victim did not suffer any serious injuries in the mugging and did not require hospital treatment.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information and footage after we received a report of a robbery on July 3.

“Enquiries into the incident have been ongoing since we received the report, but we are now asking for your help.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following the robbery in Preston city centre

WANTED

The force added: “We are particularly keen to speak to four men in connection with this incident. They are described as:

“A black man, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 8in with short black hair, thought to be aged between 25 and 35. He is described as wearing a blue jacket, grey joggers, white socks and adidas sliders carrying a black Nike holdall bag.

“A white man, approximately 6ft with ginger hair tied in a top knot, thought to be aged between 25 and 35. He is described as wearing a black tracksuit, with white writing on the bottom of the jacket and top of the trousers, with white trainers.

“A white man, of a stocky build, between 5ft 8in and 5ft 9in, thought to be aged between 35 and 45. He is described as wearing a black baseball-style cap, a green camouflage jacket and burgundy coloured trousers with black trainers.

“A white man, approximately 5ft 7in, thought to be aged between 40 and 55. He was wearing what is thought to be a black beanie-type hat with a black jacket and and black trousers.

“We know it has been a while since this happened, and offline enquiries have been ongoing since we received the report, but we are now asking for your help.

“If you have information or footage that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 0101 of July 3.”