Four men wanted by Lancashire Police after assault and robbery in Preston city centre
It was reported that a man was attacked in Church Street on July 3, where a gang of men stole his phone, wallet and jewellery.
Officers said the victim did not suffer any serious injuries in the mugging and did not require hospital treatment.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information and footage after we received a report of a robbery on July 3.
“It was reported that a man was assaulted and had a number of items stolen from him, including a phone, wallet and jewellery on Church Street in Preston.
“Thankfully, the man did not suffer any serious injuries, and did not require hospital treatment.
“Enquiries into the incident have been ongoing since we received the report, but we are now asking for your help.”
WANTED
The force added: “We are particularly keen to speak to four men in connection with this incident. They are described as:
“A black man, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 8in with short black hair, thought to be aged between 25 and 35. He is described as wearing a blue jacket, grey joggers, white socks and adidas sliders carrying a black Nike holdall bag.
“A white man, approximately 6ft with ginger hair tied in a top knot, thought to be aged between 25 and 35. He is described as wearing a black tracksuit, with white writing on the bottom of the jacket and top of the trousers, with white trainers.
“A white man, of a stocky build, between 5ft 8in and 5ft 9in, thought to be aged between 35 and 45. He is described as wearing a black baseball-style cap, a green camouflage jacket and burgundy coloured trousers with black trainers.
“A white man, approximately 5ft 7in, thought to be aged between 40 and 55. He was wearing what is thought to be a black beanie-type hat with a black jacket and and black trousers.
“We know it has been a while since this happened, and offline enquiries have been ongoing since we received the report, but we are now asking for your help.
“If you have information or footage that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 0101 of July 3.”