Lancashire Police hunt for female sex offender with 'Michael' tattoo on her arm
Alicia Chambers, 30, from Morecambe, is wanted after breaching her sex offender notification requirements.
Chambers is described as white, 5ft 2in tall and of slim build. She has green eyes, long, dark-brown hair and speaks with a Liverpudlian accent.
She has a tattoo of the name Michael on her left arm, as well as a heart and feather.
Chambers has links to Lancaster, Blackpool and Kirkby in Merseyside.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected]