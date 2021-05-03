Lancashire Police helped Manchester colleagues as ugly protest broke out at Old Trafford

Lancashire police resources were sent to assist officers in Greater Manchester as a violent protest broke out at Manchester United FC's ground at Old Trafford on Sunday.

By Stef Hall
Monday, 3rd May 2021, 12:30 pm
Old Trafford
Old Trafford

It is understood officers called on other forces for assistance as hundreds broke down barriers and poured on to the pitch, setting off flares and climbing goalposts, in protests against the owners of Manchester United.

A police officer suffered a "significant slash wound to his face" and required emergency hospital treatment.

Read More

Read More
Preston North End glad to see the back of the European Super League proposal

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The incident follows the club's failed attempt to join the controversial European Super League.

The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here.