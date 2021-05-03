Lancashire Police helped Manchester colleagues as ugly protest broke out at Old Trafford

Old Trafford

It is understood officers called on other forces for assistance as hundreds broke down barriers and poured on to the pitch, setting off flares and climbing goalposts, in protests against the owners of Manchester United.

A police officer suffered a "significant slash wound to his face" and required emergency hospital treatment.

The incident follows the club's failed attempt to join the controversial European Super League.