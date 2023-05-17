Officers searching for missing Padiham man Peter Beason, 58, sadly found the body in a wooded area off Grove Lane, Padiham, at around 1pm on Tuesday (May 16).

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Peter Beason was last seen at around 9.30am on March 22 in the Station Road area of Padiham, near Burnley.

Lancashire Police shared a number of public appeals as part of their efforts to find Peter, before officers discovered his body yesterday around a mile from where he was last seen.

A spokesman for the force said: “The body of a man has been located in a wooded area off Grove Lane, Padiham, around 1pm on Tuesday (May 16).

“Although no formal identification has taken place, we believe it to be Peter Beason who was reported missing from Padiham in March.

“Mr Beason’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

Peter Beason, 58, was last seen at around 9.30am on March 22 in the Station Road area of Padiham, near Burnley. Lancashire Police shared a number of public appeals as part of their efforts to find him before officers discovered his body yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, May 16)