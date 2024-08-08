Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The body of a 25-year-old man was sadly discovered at a home off Preston’s Winckley Square.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambulance crews were called to the home in Bairstow Street, next to the city’s historic square and close to Avenham Park, on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics reported his death to police.

Officers attended the address to investigate the circumstances of his death, which was found to be ‘sudden’ but not suspicious.

Lancashire Police said a file will be passed to HM coroner who will conduct an inquest to establish the cause of death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body of a 25-year-old man was found inside a property in Bairstow Street, just off Winckley Square in Preston, on Tuesday | Ben Hawes

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 8.49am on Tuesday, August 6 to an address in Bairstow Street, Preston, to a report of a sudden death.

“Officers attended and very sadly found the body of a 25-year-old man. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family and loved ones at this sad and distressing time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner.”