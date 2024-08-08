Lancashire Police find body of 25-year-old inside flat on Preston's Winckley Square
Ambulance crews were called to the home in Bairstow Street, next to the city’s historic square and close to Avenham Park, on Tuesday morning.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics reported his death to police.
Officers attended the address to investigate the circumstances of his death, which was found to be ‘sudden’ but not suspicious.
Lancashire Police said a file will be passed to HM coroner who will conduct an inquest to establish the cause of death.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 8.49am on Tuesday, August 6 to an address in Bairstow Street, Preston, to a report of a sudden death.
“Officers attended and very sadly found the body of a 25-year-old man. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“Our thoughts are very much with his family and loved ones at this sad and distressing time.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner.”