Lancashire Police fear youths ‘could be killed’ after numerous roof climbing reports in Preston city centre

Parents have been urged to check what their children are doing following numerous reports of young people climbing onto roofs in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:16 BST
Police said they have received numerous reports of young people climbing onto roofs in the city centre.

Officers said while it may seem like harmless fun, the recent bad weather and slippery surfaces could spell disaster.

“All it takes is one slip and a young person could be seriously injured or even killed,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Police have received "numerous reports" of young people climbing onto roofs in Preston city centrePolice have received "numerous reports" of young people climbing onto roofs in Preston city centre
Parents were subsequently urged to know where their children are and what they are up to.

The force added: “We would urge you to talk to your young people about the dangers of this sort of behaviour and the serious consequences that it could have for themselves and those around them.

We’re also asking that if you see any issues, such as youths climbing onto building roofs, please report this to us.

“It’s not safe, and they could get hurt.”

To report crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Always call 999 in an emergency.