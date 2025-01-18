Lancashire Police dog who "didn’t feel like working" retires at just two years old

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 18th Jan 2025, 16:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A two-year-old Lancashire Police dog has been retired by the force due to 'work avoidance.'

Lissy the Labrador had been showing signs she was reluctant to do her job detecting firearms and cash so police bosses made the decision to retire her to a life of comfort.

The pooch had been with Lancashire Constabulary since September 2023, but hung up her harness earlier this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Lissy the Labrador had been showing signs of avoidance at work, so police bosses made the decision to allow her to retire to a life of comfort.Lissy the Labrador had been showing signs of avoidance at work, so police bosses made the decision to allow her to retire to a life of comfort.
Lissy the Labrador had been showing signs of avoidance at work, so police bosses made the decision to allow her to retire to a life of comfort. | Lancashire Constabulary / SWNS

Most police dogs retire between the ages of seven and 10 years old.

Springer spaniel Oakley is now preparing to take Lissy’s place, as the grafting pup works towards earning his licence.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Springer spaniel Oakley is now preparing to take Lissy’s place, as the grafting pup works towards earning his licenceSpringer spaniel Oakley is now preparing to take Lissy’s place, as the grafting pup works towards earning his licence
Springer spaniel Oakley is now preparing to take Lissy’s place, as the grafting pup works towards earning his licence | Lancashire Constabulary / SWNS

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “PD Lissy has hung up her harness for the last time.

“Lissy had been showing signs of avoidance when working and wasn’t 100% happy so she’s has been retired to a loving home.

“Be happy Lissy.”

On social media, many people could relate to Lissy’s work-shy attitude.

One commenter wrote: “I can relate to showing avoidance at work ha ha, she basically wants to be a pampered princess from now on and who can blame her.”

Another said: “Not dissimilar to me at the garden centre, but hubby won't let me retire just yet. Enjoy your downtime Lissy.”

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice