Lancashire Police descend on Buckshaw Village for over 6 hours after incident on quiet cul-de-sac
Officers were deployed to a quiet cul-de-sac near Sunningdale Drive, off Central Avenue, at around 2.30pm.
A number of police vans attended and officers, including Tac Ops, remained at the scene until around 8.30pm.
Lancashire Police said officers were dealing with a concern for safety incident involving a man at a nearby home.
The force said it was unable to provide further details, but did confirm the incident was safely resolved with no one arrested or injured.
A police spokesman said: “It was a report of a concern for safety of a man at a property nearby. We were called at 2.29pm and officers stayed in the area until approximately 8.30pm.
"No one was arrested or injured.”