Lancashire Police descend on Buckshaw Village for over 6 hours after incident on quiet cul-de-sac

A large police presence was spotted at the scene of an incident in Buckshaw Village for around six hours last night (Thursday, July 27).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST

Officers were deployed to a quiet cul-de-sac near Sunningdale Drive, off Central Avenue, at around 2.30pm.

A number of police vans attended and officers, including Tac Ops, remained at the scene until around 8.30pm.

Lancashire Police said officers were dealing with a concern for safety incident involving a man at a nearby home.

Police were called to a home close to Sunningdale Drive, off Central Avenue, in Buckshaw Village in response to a concern for the safety of a man at around 2.30pm on Thursday, July 28. They remained at the scene until around 8.30pm but no one was arrested or injuredPolice were called to a home close to Sunningdale Drive, off Central Avenue, in Buckshaw Village in response to a concern for the safety of a man at around 2.30pm on Thursday, July 28. They remained at the scene until around 8.30pm but no one was arrested or injured
The force said it was unable to provide further details, but did confirm the incident was safely resolved with no one arrested or injured.

A police spokesman said: “It was a report of a concern for safety of a man at a property nearby. We were called at 2.29pm and officers stayed in the area until approximately 8.30pm.

"No one was arrested or injured.”