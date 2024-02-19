Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The investigation led by Lancashire Police began in August 2023, and was partnered with Blackburn with Darwen Council and the Probation Service.

It was launched following incidents of significant violence in pubs and domestic related violence in the area.

Officers executed six warrants in December and subsequently found a stun gun after searching a further two addresses.

A 23-year-old man from Darwen was later charged with affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Another man, 22, from Morecambe, was also charged with four offences, three of which relate to incidents of domestic violence.

The other charge was an offence under the Firearms Act 1968.

He was remanded in custody to await trial. A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Stun guns, pepper spray and other items like these are classed as 'Firearms' and are illegal in the United Kingdom.

"There is no reason for members of the public to be in possession of such weapons, and self-defence is not a defence.