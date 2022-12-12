The Operation, codenamed Calibre, will target ‘Festive Fugitives’ suspected of being involved in robberies across the county in the hope of bringing them into our custody before Christmas.

Sergeant Anthony Alves, from Blackpool Police, said: “We are committed to tackling crime and protecting our communities. Operation Calibre sends out a clear message that there will be no hiding place for people committing crime. By using all our resources over the coming weeks, we will put a stop to those who think that they can evade capture and show them that there is always a place for them in our cells.

“The message is simple: for those who think they can evade the criminal justice system, it is only a matter of time before you are caught.”

Lancashire Police appeal for information as they hunt for festive fugitives.

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said:

"Cracking down on burglary and robbery is a top priority in my Fighting Crime Plan. Op Calibre is designed to target these criminals, whose acts are particularly despicable at this time of year - ruining Christmas for families and businesses alike.

"I will continue to back the Chief Constable with the resources to target burglars and bring them to justice, which is what the public want to see. We won't stand for it and I will make sure we do everything we can to put them behind bars."

Do you have information on these five festive fugitives?

Kevin Geddes – Fleetwood robbery

Geddes, 45, from Fleetwood, is wanted in connection with a robbery in Fleetwood earlier this month.

He is described as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or email [email protected]

Trevor Young – Blackpool hotel robbery

Trevor Young is wanted in connection with a robbery at The Queens Hotel in Blackpool in April this year.

Young, 33, who is also known as Trevor Gibbons, Logan O’Connor and Reece Young, is described as around 5ft 8in tall and of slim build. He has a scar on his top lip, tattoos on his neck and has links to the West Midlands area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or email [email protected]

Romulus Stoica – Blackburn robbery

Stoica, 31, is wanted in connection with a robbery in Blackburn on 6th June 2022 in which jewellery was stolen from a vulnerable victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email [email protected]

Marc Bamping – Burnley robbery

Marc Bamping is wanted for a robbery in Burnley in May.

Bamping, 38, who also uses the names Steven Jackson and James Schofield, is described as around 6ft tall, of medium build with balding dark brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email [email protected]

Edmund Kraucs – Accrington Robbery

Edmund Kraucs is wanted in connection with a robbery in May.

Kraucs, 42, who also uses the name Edmund Keaves, is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with wavy black hair.