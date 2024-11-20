Lancashire Police charge Nelson man after heroin found stashed inside VW Passat
Officers arrested a 46-year-old man after they stopped a VW Passat in Camden Street, Nelson at around 8pm on Sunday (November 17).
Around half a kilo of heroin was found inside the car, along with a quantity of cash, and the driver was taken into custody. He has since been charged.
Another 1.5kg of suspected heroin was later seized during a subsequent search of a house in Nelson.
Lancashire Police said Rajab Ali, 46, of Camden Street, Nelson, was charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, and acquire/use/possess criminal property.
He’s been remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court today.
Two men, aged 22 and 43, who were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, have been released under investigation.