News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Lancashire Police charge man with Christmas burglaries in Barton area of north Preston

A 28-year-old has been charged with a Christmas burglary in the north Preston area.

By Matthew Calderbank
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 10:24am

Officers were called to a home in the village of Barton after reports of a break-in on December 30, 2022.

Lewis Edwards, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary offences and has been bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates on January 24.

Hide Ad
Read More
Lancashire Police speed camera van caught parked on double yellow lines
Lewis Edwards, 28, of no fixed address has been charged with burglary offences after police were called to a break-in at a home in Barton on December 30, 2022
Most Popular

Lancashire Police recently launched Op Defender, a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner to crackdown on residential burglary.

The force said: “Op Defender aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and to safeguard and support victims of crime, keeping them at the heart of investigations.”