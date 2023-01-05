Officers were called to a home in the village of Barton after reports of a break-in on December 30, 2022.

Lewis Edwards, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary offences and has been bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates on January 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Edwards, 28, of no fixed address has been charged with burglary offences after police were called to a break-in at a home in Barton on December 30, 2022

Lancashire Police recently launched Op Defender, a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner to crackdown on residential burglary.