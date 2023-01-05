Lancashire Police charge man with Christmas burglaries in Barton area of north Preston
A 28-year-old has been charged with a Christmas burglary in the north Preston area.
By Matthew Calderbank
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 10:24am
Officers were called to a home in the village of Barton after reports of a break-in on December 30, 2022.
Lewis Edwards, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary offences and has been bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates on January 24.
Lancashire Police recently launched Op Defender, a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner to crackdown on residential burglary.